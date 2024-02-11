A Brown Sugar Glaze Is The Secret To Unbeatable Lamb Chops

Brown sugar is an ideal ingredient for glazes for a few reasons. For one, sugar is key in the caramelization process, so adding brown sugar helps your lamb chops attain that flavorful dark color and crispy finish. Using brown sugar rather than regular sugar also delivers smokey notes that match well with lamb. Brown sugar is also an acidic ingredient, and since acids are key to tenderizing meat, the result will be lamb chops with a buttery-soft texture.

You can use a honey and brown sugar glaze for a delightful combination of sweet and gamey flavors. Your brown sugar glaze can also include spices that complement lamb, like garlic, lemon zest, rosemary, and even cinnamon — and of course salt and pepper. Simply apply your glaze to the meat before cooking, using a brush so you can coat it evenly on all sides. If it's a bit thick, pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds to achieve a smoother consistency.

If you're sauteeing or grilling individual lamb chops you'll only need to glaze before cooking. But if you're roasting a rack of lamb in the oven, to maximize its flavor, consider also applying some midway through the roasting process. In either case, drizzle some additional, warmed glaze on the meat when it's done for a truly exquisite finish.