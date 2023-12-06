The Simple Cooking Tip For Avoiding Gamey Lamb Chops

There are few things more satisfying than the robust, earthy flavor of lamb chops. However, this succulent meat can veer on the side of being a little too gamey for many people's palates, especially when compared to beef or pork. Your cooking technique will have a big impact on the way the lamb tastes, and being careful not to go above medium doneness is considered ideal when it comes to achieving the optimum flavor while also keeping gaminess in check.

Home chefs must remember that doneness is a matter of safety as well as taste, as the USDA recommends cooking raw lamb to a temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit to reduce the chance of foodborne illness. This temperature is generally considered medium-well when it comes to lamb, but it's usually best to err on the side of caution. Consuming underdone meat always carries some level of risk, which is why you should check internal temperatures with a meat thermometer after cooking. And keep in mind that it's just a fact of life that some meat tastes earthier than others.