Dehydrated Sauce Paper Is A Genius Way To Amp Up The Flavor Of Any Dish

To make a good sauce paper, start by choosing an appropriate sauce. Look for condiments and liquids that have a smooth, uniform texture. Even dehydration is dependent on a smooth sauce, so if you're going to use something chunky, throw it in the blender beforehand. Avoid options that contain lots of fat, like mayonnaise. Fat won't dehydrate well and can cause dried foods to go rancid quickly.

To make sauce paper, start by lining the trays with parchment paper or adding solid inserts designed to hold liquids. Pour your sauce evenly into the trays and set the temperature between 125 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooking times vary by model, but you should expect the sauce paper to take between six and 10 hours.

When your delicious sauces have hardened into a rigid paper, they're ready for use. Sauce papers can be cut into small pieces and added to individual dishes for extra flair and flavor. Try adding strips of sauce paper to soups, breads, and sandwiches. The heat from the dishes will slightly rehydrate the paper, turning it into a gooey flavor bomb.

Sauce paper is also an excellent option for spicing up your favorite camping meals. Pack your sauces on your next backcountry trip and enjoy the taste of fresh food. A bit of boiling water will quickly turn a sheet of tomato sauce paper into a steaming bowl of marinara.