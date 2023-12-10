Turn Leftover Pulp Into Extra-Flavorful Fruit Leather

Making fruit leather from pulp is easy because most of the work of making fruit leather has already been done for you: The fruit is peeled, mashed up into little pieces, and has had most of its juices already extracted to make for a quicker drying process. How much you even need to prep the pulp before spreading it out to dry depends on the kind of fruit you're using and your personal preferences. However, unless you're using really sweet fruits, you'll usually want to add a little bit of natural sweetener like honey or syrup to the mix. Not only will this sweeten the pulp, but it will help it stick together, yielding a more spreadable consistency. While it might seem counterproductive, you can also add in some water to adjust the viscosity to your liking before pouring it into a lined baking pan.

Once you're done preparing the pulp, line a dehydrator tray or a baking sheet with parchment paper, then pour it onto the paper and spread it evenly, ensuring a consistent thickness. If you have a dehydrator, set it to around 115 degrees Fahrenheit and let the fruit leather sit for approximately 12 to 14 hours. If you're using an oven, crank it to its lowest setting possible, turn on the convection setting if you have it, and check on it frequently as it cooks. The leather should start feeling pliable and chewy in around six to eight hours (depending on your oven temperature and how much moisture is in the mixture), and should be ready in eight to 12 hours, or when it no longer feels sticky.