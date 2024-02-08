The Common Mistake To Avoid For Evenly Cooked Baked Potatoes

Besides uneven cooking, you might be making other mistakes when baking potatoes. Plenty of foods, especially large cuts of meat, have to rest after cooking. Potatoes aren't one of them. In an interview with the "Today" show, chef Isaac Toups recommends against any amount of rest: "This is not meat and the potato doesn't get better with resting. You need to cut it immediately to avoid a gummy and sticky consistency." To maintain fluffiness, you'll want to cut into the potato immediately after cooking.

It's essential to scrub your potatoes before placing them in the oven, but it's also important to dry them after washing. Any moisture on the potato surface will convert to steam in a hot oven. This steam will soften the potato's exterior, leading to a mushy skin instead of a crisp, crunchy finish. After washing, make sure to rub down your spuds with a towel and let them fully dry out before placing them in the oven.

While it might seem like a good way to trap the heat, don't wrap baked potatoes in aluminum foil. According to the Idaho Potato Commission, water makes up nearly 80% of a potato. Usually, the heat of the oven evaporates this water, leading to a crispy exterior. However, if you wrap your spud in aluminum foil, the foil will simply trap the moisture, giving you a soggy potato.