What's The Best Method For Toasting Walnuts?

Toasting walnuts on your own may seem like an overly sophisticated process, especially when you can easily buy them pre-toasted at a grocery store. However, the best method for achieving toasted walnuts is simple and quick.

An oven or toaster oven is ideal for the most even result, as it gives your walnuts more room to spread out and cook through evenly. In a conventional oven especially, you will have plenty of room to toast a large quantity of walnuts. For optimal toasty walnuts, just toss them in at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to ten minutes. In order to prevent burning, keep a close eye on the nuts and consider stirring them every few minutes. When the walnuts are golden-brown, take them out of the oven and transfer them to a cooler surface by spreading them evenly on a plate, which will prevent any further burning. The scent that comes off of your toasting walnuts will leave your kitchen smelling divine.

What's more, by toasting your own walnuts, you can customize the flavor with your favorite seasonings, sauces, and oils. Many cooks choose to douse their walnuts in olive oil and salt before toasting, to add extra flavor. You can also add a touch of sweetness by adding honey, maple syrup, or a simple syrup glaze; or, add herbs like rosemary, parsley, or chili powder, for example.