Here's How Long Cottage Cheese Will Last After You Open It

Anyone who's had the misfortune of smelling expired milk knows that dairy products can spoil quickly. One week you pick up groceries from the store; the next, you're fishing around for that carton of cottage cheese that's migrated to the back of the fridge, hoping it's still safe to eat. Whether you bought a tub of creamy cottage cheese to add flavor to your eggs or as a secret ingredient for mac n cheese, you need to know how long it's really going to last.

Unfortunately, remembering the shelf life of dairy products can be tricky. While your milk and yogurt might turn sour after only a week, a stick of butter or block of hard cheese will typically last much longer. Powdered versions of some dairy products are among the foods that don't need an expiration date. What about products that are sealed? Can they last past their stamped expiration date if they haven't even been opened? Whether you're trying to stop wasting food or avoid illness, it's important to be able to answer these questions. In this case, cottage cheese will only last a few weeks at most and must be handled correctly to maintain quality and prevent food-borne illness.