What Makes Bar-Style Pizza Unique?

If you've eaten pizza at a bowling alley, tavern, or bar, you've probably encountered a cheesy pizza with a super thin, crispy crust and delicately charred edge. You may have been lucky enough to have a good one, or, perhaps not and the crust was more like a piece of cardboard. Or, if this isn't one of the pizza styles you're familiar with, buckle up. We're about to dive into the world of bar-style pizza.

Also known as tavern-style pizza, bar-style pizza is unique in that it has a slightly chewy, very crisp, cracker-thin crust with toppings spread edge to edge. The thin crust means that you're filling up less on the carbs in pizza and more on, well, the carbs in your beer. You won't be getting anything groundbreaking with a bar-style pizza, although some places have transformed bar pizza into an art form using choice ingredients. But most bars and taverns serving up this style of pizza like to keep things simple — standard pepperoni and mozzarella, canned mushrooms, and some crumbled Italian sausage. And, they're easy to make, so they can keep slinging beers for customers.