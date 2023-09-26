How To Cook Like A Grandma

In an increasingly chaotic and busy world, many of us yearn for ways to slow down and recapture a bygone era of simplicity. Returning to an old-fashioned lifestyle like grandma lived is appealing for many reasons. It is more sustainable, earth-friendly, purposeful, and potentially healthier. It can also be more affordable. This is attractive to those struggling to make ends meet.

Enter Jill Winger, the Homestead Mentor. In the past decade, Jill has been educating her followers on her "Old-Fashioned on Purpose" lifestyle with YouTube videos, a podcast, recipes, and more. Her latest venture is a book titled "Old-Fashioned on Purpose: Cultivating a Slower, More Joyful Life," due out on September 26, 2023.

In this trope, Winger promises to show readers how to cook like a grandma by teaching skills like turning kitchen trash into treasure, taking full advantage of a whole chicken to produce three square meals, creating an old-fashioned dinner party, and even making a sourdough starter. She also hopes to instill joy in the kitchen for those who hate to cook.

We asked Jill about some of her most important takeaways for someone wanting to return to a simpler life and learn to cook like a grandma. She offered some golden nuggets that anyone can incorporate into their hectic daily lives, regardless of whether they live in the city or the country. Read on to glean some invaluable tips on returning to old-fashioned life.