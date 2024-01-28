The Boozy Substitute For Lemon Juice That May Be In Your Kitchen Already

Whether you use it for remedying a too-spicy soup, livening up a marinade, or adding a burst of freshness to a cold glass of water, lemon juice is a must-have kitchen essential with limitless applications. However, sometimes we find ourselves short on the ingredients we need to round out a dish, even everyday pantry staples like lemons. But if you ever find yourself in need of lemon juice without the goods to produce it, turn to your white wine repertoire.

Like lemon juice, white wine is an acidic ingredient, which is crucial for providing a tangy brightness to dishes and balancing flavors in complex recipes. White wine often has subtle fruity undertones, inviting a layer of tartness akin to the lemon flavor that complements both sweet and savory dishes.

If you're worried about catching a buzz from your white wine-infused dish, don't fret! Because cooking with wine significantly reduces its alcohol content, and you'll only be using a small amount of it as you would with lemon juice, you won't be intoxicated after you enjoy your dish.