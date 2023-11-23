Evaporated Milk Is The Secret Ingredient For Creamier Potato Salad

Potato salad is one of those comforting yet sometimes controversial classics that a lot of people seem to have an opinion of or a unique recipe for. Although you may be dedicated to your potato salad technique, it's worth considering that there is almost always room in the kitchen for experimentation. Furthermore, creativity is a gateway to culinary improvements you won't see if you stick with the old. You could open one of these gateways the next time you make potato salad by using evaporated milk in the dressing.

It's not uncommon for evaporated milk to be used in savory dishes as a replacement for regular milk, from adding it to creamy soups to using it to make a batter for toasted ravioli, and we recommend using evaporated milk in macaroni and cheese. When you give your potato salad the evaporated milk treatment, you might decide the results are too good to pass up.

To make a truly delectable potato salad dressing, evaporated milk and other ingredients such as eggs and cornstarch are heated together before adding any mayonnaise. This allows the flavors to bond and the sauce to achieve a thick, silky texture. It's rich, irresistibly creamy, and somewhat daring.