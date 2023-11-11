Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Is The Epitome Of Comfort Food
Many comfort foods provide a sense of nostalgia, serve as a great pick-me-up, or make a celebration all the more special. Among the list of heartwarming meals with such abilities lies the classic grilled cheese sandwich. Yet, all it takes is one alteration to take the sandwich to a new level. Some garlic, butter, and spices spread across each slice of bread will turn your grilled cheese sandwich into the epitome of all comfort foods. Melted cheese gushing between slices of toasted white bread already delivers a taste unmatched by most meals in existence.
However, after garlic bread gets added to the mix, you end up with a meal so mesmerizing that you might be inclined to believe it was rocketed right into your kitchen directly from the cosmos when you weren't looking — but this is not the case. This humble handheld is easily accessible and can be thrown together at home in minutes. After you've had a grilled cheese sandwich with garlic bread, you'll probably wonder what else is possible. Experimenting with different breads leads to a radical transformation in the taste and texture of a classic grilled cheese sandwich. You might even be surprised by how many combinations can deliver a new, satisfying experience.
Breads and cheeses to use for garlic bread grilled cheese
When choosing the bread for this delectable concoction, almost anything goes. You can go with white bread, wheat, or sourdough, but French bread is arguably one of the best options for garlic bread. Ideally, the bread should be sliced thin, allowing you to spread your garlic butter mixture on each side that will come in contact with the pan.
When choosing your cheese, you can go with so many varieties. Sharp cheddar is a classic choice, along with American cheese. You can also go with mozzarella for a nice milky flavor that adds a little tang. Gouda is always a good choice for a bit of butterscotch-like bliss, or add colby cheese to a mixture with other varieties that boost or complement its mild flavor. The choice is yours and yours alone.
The rest is a piece of cake — and it tastes even better. Grill your garlic bread grilled cheese sandwich on the stovetop in a skillet. For best results, heat it on a low setting and take your time. Be sure to wait until the bread slices turn golden brown; you want the cheese to turn into a hot, gooey, dreamy, and creamy substance in the middle before prying it off the pan. While there are many mouthwatering spins on grilled cheese, we believe this is one of the best.
Side dishes to pair with a garlic bread grilled cheese
If you're looking for something equally delicious to match your new delightful, hybrid comfort food, there are lots of options available. Soup and a sandwich, anyone? During the fall season, a fresh pumpkin soup will warm you up and balance out the flavor of your garlic bread grilled cheese sandwich. Alternatively, make a creamy tomato-basil soup to complete this classic pairing. Trust us, you'll want to dip your sandwich in this one. However, if you're only looking for a great sandwich dip, you can get a bowl of marinara sauce to dunk your sandwich in.
If you want something lighter, try making a leafy green salad to pair alongside this carb-heavy but oh-so-satisfying garlic bread grilled cheese. Spinach or Caesar salad are choices you'll be happy you tried when you're going between the two crunchy textures. For extra crunch, you can also try some fries, either sweet potato or seasoned. Whatever you select, don't be afraid to experiment with your favorite sides while enjoying your scratch-made garlic bread grilled cheese sandwich.