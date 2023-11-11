Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Is The Epitome Of Comfort Food

When choosing the bread for this delectable concoction, almost anything goes. You can go with white bread, wheat, or sourdough, but French bread is arguably one of the best options for garlic bread. Ideally, the bread should be sliced thin, allowing you to spread your garlic butter mixture on each side that will come in contact with the pan.

When choosing your cheese, you can go with so many varieties. Sharp cheddar is a classic choice, along with American cheese. You can also go with mozzarella for a nice milky flavor that adds a little tang. Gouda is always a good choice for a bit of butterscotch-like bliss, or add colby cheese to a mixture with other varieties that boost or complement its mild flavor. The choice is yours and yours alone.

The rest is a piece of cake — and it tastes even better. Grill your garlic bread grilled cheese sandwich on the stovetop in a skillet. For best results, heat it on a low setting and take your time. Be sure to wait until the bread slices turn golden brown; you want the cheese to turn into a hot, gooey, dreamy, and creamy substance in the middle before prying it off the pan. While there are many mouthwatering spins on grilled cheese, we believe this is one of the best.