What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Salmon Alfredo Lasagna Rolls?

If you've never tried cooked salmon and Alfredo sauce together, they have a long history together and work perfectly in pasta dishes. Cooked salmon tastes buttery and less "fishy" than other fish, while Alfredo sauce is creamy and similarly rich like salmon. Lots of Alfredo salmon dishes also add spinach, and spinach is indeed part of the TikTok version too. You could also try broccoli instead.

Since Alfredo is a cream sauce anyway, some versions of the dish involve spreading cream cheese over the noodles before you stack everything on to help hold them in place. That said, if you add enough cheese like ricotta and parmesan, then the cream cheese may not be needed to make it all stick.

Last comes the garnishes: think of it as a seafood dish first and a pasta dish second and that should help you decide what extras to toss in. Dill, capers, and a little bit of lemon juice can be a good choice. However, that doesn't mean you can't add extra cheese like parmesan or mozzarella before serving.