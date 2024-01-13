What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Salmon Alfredo Lasagna Rolls?
Food trends on TikTok can be very hit or miss, reaching the highs of delicious feta and tomato pasta or the lows of NyQuil chicken. Luckily, the current TikTok making the rounds is a good one, showing a step-by-step guide to making lasagna rolls with salmon and Alfredo sauce. Unlike normal lasagna, "lasagna roll ups" are much easier to serve to several guests at once, and they also bake faster.
"Lasagna rolls" aren't any more difficult to make than normal lasagna; the only big difference is that you don't layer all the meat and cheese and lasagna noodles on top of each other, like you would with normal lasagna. Instead, you lay out the lasagna noodles flat (it helps to boil them first so they aren't brittle) and spread all the other ingredients on top, and then roll up the noodles into a little burrito. Then you can pour on the sauce and extra cheese, bake it a little, and it's ready to serve.
Why salmon and Alfredo sauce?
Salmon Alfredo Lasagna Rolls 😮💨 I'm really just here for the music... b/c this Beyoncé mix goes crazy! Y'all want a recipe?
If you've never tried cooked salmon and Alfredo sauce together, they have a long history together and work perfectly in pasta dishes. Cooked salmon tastes buttery and less "fishy" than other fish, while Alfredo sauce is creamy and similarly rich like salmon. Lots of Alfredo salmon dishes also add spinach, and spinach is indeed part of the TikTok version too. You could also try broccoli instead.
Since Alfredo is a cream sauce anyway, some versions of the dish involve spreading cream cheese over the noodles before you stack everything on to help hold them in place. That said, if you add enough cheese like ricotta and parmesan, then the cream cheese may not be needed to make it all stick.
Last comes the garnishes: think of it as a seafood dish first and a pasta dish second and that should help you decide what extras to toss in. Dill, capers, and a little bit of lemon juice can be a good choice. However, that doesn't mean you can't add extra cheese like parmesan or mozzarella before serving.
Rolling with lasagna
If the "roll" part of the dish is what really caught your attention, there are lots of different ways you can mess around with lasagna roll ups so you have something that's easy to serve at your next party. Of course, you can certainly make them with the usual lasagna suspects and toss in tomato sauce, ground beef, and a blend of cottage cheese, parmesan, and mozzarella. Chicken also works great with either marinara sauce or Alfredo sauce. Or, for a vegetarian version, you can use zucchini and lots of garlic. Any option here goes well with a side of garlic bread, which should fit on the plate more easily with the lasagna in roll form.
Lasagna rolls are similar, although not quite the same, as a much older Italian dish called cannelloni. Instead, cannelloni uses regular pasta rolled up into sheets and then the ingredients are stuffed inside while sauce is drizzled over the top. It's more effort to make, however, and part of the beauty of lasagna rolls is how simple they are to cook with store-bought ingredients.