Roll Up Your Lasagna Noodles For A Crispy Twist On The Classic

If you want to follow in the footsteps of NYC's Don Angie, which drew inspiration from cinnamon rolls to craft a pinwheel-style lasagna they showcased on Instagram. For this method, you'll need all the lasagna basics — béchamel, bolognese, cheese, and, of course, pasta. Rather than the wavy-edged lasagna noodles you'd get in a box at the store, though, this rolling method calls for a pasta sheet. You'll layer the béchamel on top of one pasta sheet (an important step, since this sauce will hold everything together), sprinkle the cheeses, then set another pasta sheet on top and add the bolognese. Then summon your burrito-rolling skills, because the principle is the same to roll the layered sheets into a log. After refrigerating the lasagna log to let the ingredients set, cut it into slices to get pinwheels.

The second method takes the same ingredients, except that instead of pasta sheets, you'll use the standard ruffled lasagna noodles. Once you spoon cheese and meat sauce along a noodle, start at one end and roll it up tightly — then repeat for each wheel.

Both methods require less labor-intensive layering, and you can make them as simple or as involved as you like. Use pre-made sauces or dish out your own; grab fresh pasta from the grocery store, cook up some dried noodles, or make some from scratch. Since the dish isn't as thick as traditional lasagna, it also needs less time to cok. While it's cooking, though, the pasta's exposed edges will become golden brown, and a beautifully crispy texture.