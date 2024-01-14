Is Orzo Considered Rice Or Pasta?

If you're a little confused about orzo, don't worry, this is a judgment-free space. We can safely admit here that it's one of the more confusing starches, given that it's often stocked beside pasta but looks a lot more like rice. Heck, your grocery store might even throw them all into the same section.

Even if you've eaten orzo before, you could be forgiven for mistaking it for rice. Pieces of orzo are roughly the same size and shape as some common kinds of rice, like jasmine. Even though wheat pasta and rice have distinct flavors, both are subtle and can easily get lost in a saucy, flavorful dish. There's a reason swapping rice for orzo in risotto is one of the sabotages Gordon Ramsay throws at his Hell's Kitchen contestants to test their attention to detail.

But, to answer your question once and for all, orzo is not a type of rice. Orzo is a shape of pasta, just like spaghetti or ziti, and is typically made from wheat flour. Rice, of course, is a whole different plant. Depending on the recipe, you might be able to swap orzo for rice in a pinch, or vice versa, but the two are distinct and definitely not interchangeable.