Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 2 Million Guests At Hell's Kitchen In Caesar's Palace

Gordon Ramsay has opened quite a few restaurants, written a number of cookbooks, and earned several honors, including being inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2013 (per Biography). But the thing that makes Ramsay a household name? His bold TV personality.

Ramsay has hosted the Emmy Award-nominated "Hell's Kitchen" on Fox since 2005. On the show, chefs compete to create the best dishes in a challenging restaurant environment. One chef is eliminated each week, with the ultimate winner being declared at the end of each season. The winners receive a $250,000 prize, as well as a position as a head chef in a restaurant.

Ramsay has also opened a few restaurants inspired by the show. Hell's Kitchen restaurants can be found in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Washington D.C., and Southern California. One location just hit an impressive milestone, and Ramsay took to social media to celebrate.