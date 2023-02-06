Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 2 Million Guests At Hell's Kitchen In Caesar's Palace
Gordon Ramsay has opened quite a few restaurants, written a number of cookbooks, and earned several honors, including being inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2013 (per Biography). But the thing that makes Ramsay a household name? His bold TV personality.
Ramsay has hosted the Emmy Award-nominated "Hell's Kitchen" on Fox since 2005. On the show, chefs compete to create the best dishes in a challenging restaurant environment. One chef is eliminated each week, with the ultimate winner being declared at the end of each season. The winners receive a $250,000 prize, as well as a position as a head chef in a restaurant.
Ramsay has also opened a few restaurants inspired by the show. Hell's Kitchen restaurants can be found in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Washington D.C., and Southern California. One location just hit an impressive milestone, and Ramsay took to social media to celebrate.
Ramsay's restaurant has seen a lot of visitors
In a Feb. 5 Instagram post, chef Gordon Ramsay celebrated a huge achievement for one of his restaurants. Hell's Kitchen in Caesar's Palace has been open for five years and has served a whopping two million guests.
The Las Vegas restaurant wants guests to have a completely immersive experience while dining there. The restaurant overlooks the Las Vegas Strip through its floor-to-ceiling windows and features a private dining room.
The Hell's Kitchen Instagram page chimed in on the post with a few statistics about the restaurant. Some of the most popular dishes at the restaurant include its signature Beef Wellington, Pan-seared scallops, and lobster risotto — all of which have been enjoyed hundreds of thousands of times. For dessert, diners have enjoyed 716,097 sticky toffee puddings. And those who enjoy a beverage alongside their meals have had 129,569 Notes from Gordon cocktails.