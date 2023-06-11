The Chef-Approved Reason Orzo Works So Well For Pasta Salad

Just like any other pasta dish, choosing the right pasta for a pasta salad can be difficult. It's already hard enough to choose the best pasta for your sauce, but with pasta salads, you have entirely different criteria to measure by. A good pasta salad should work so that you can enjoy all the different elements in a single bite, the pasta will hold the dressing well, and there is no need for cutlery. Pasta salad is, after all, a side (though that might be up for debate), and is best enjoyed at picnics and cookouts where knives should be optional.

One pasta that easily fits all of these criteria, and then some, is orzo. While orzo may look like a grain, it is in fact a type of pasta. It's made with the same durum wheat flour that most dried pastas are made with and can be used in all the ways that other smaller pastas can be used. One area where it shines, however, is in pasta salads like this Greek salad with shrimp and cherry tomatoes.

Chef Matthew Dolan at 25 Lusk told HuffPost that orzo is great because it interacts well with all of the other elements of a good pasta salad. Its grain-like shape also makes the dish feel more like a grain salad, which can be a nice break from the norm.