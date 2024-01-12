What Exactly Is Raclette?

When you think of France, you might think of fancy cooking techniques and lots of butter, cream, and cheese. There are plenty of familiar French dishes that may come to the mind of international audiences — bouillabaisse, crème brûlée, crepes, omelets — but there's one dish with a French ingredient profile (cheese, cheese, and also cheese) and a French name that, funny enough, isn't French at all.

"Raclette" is a French word, but the dish itself comes from the French-speaking border regions of France and Switzerland, and is typically considered one of the signature dishes of the Swiss. Switzerland is known for a few key things around the world, such as banking, watches — and cheese. That's raclette all over, as it features a particular type of cheese — also called Raclette — made with milk from cows that have been fed grass in the summer and meadow hay in the winter. (Look, the Swiss really don't mess around when it comes to their cheese.)

As for the taste, Raclette has a flavor all its own, and it's one that changes somewhat depending on the wheel in question. The best description of it, though, is probably something like "really good Swiss cheese with a stronger smell." Longer-aged versions sold with the rind attached will have the boldest taste and aroma.