How To Make A Delicious Homemade Raclette Without The Fancy Setup

What could be more cozy for the wintertime and holiday party entertaining season than a melty dose of raclette cheese? With homemade raclette, you can transport yourself and your hungry guests to the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps, warming up with a melty hunk of raclette cheese by the fire. But is it really necessary to have a tabletop raclette grill or griddle to emulate this Swiss restaurant experience at home? Not at all.

To take your store-bought raclette cheese to melty paradise, all you'll need are one of a few kitchen tools you likely already have at home. Simply turn to your oven's broiler or bust out everyone's favorite multi-use kitchen gadget, the air fryer. You won't exactly be able to duplicate scraping the melted cheese off the big fancy machine like the restaurants, but you'll definitely be able to recreate everything you're craving in taste and texture.