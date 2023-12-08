Make Your Raclette In The Air Fryer This Holiday Season

Air fryers can be used to quickly prepare so many different delicious foods that sometimes it's hard to remember what you used to do without one. They're arguably the best thing invented for the kitchen since the microwave oven. Some might even say they beat the microwave, too. Just when you thought the air fryer couldn't get any better, the handy dandy kitchen appliance is also perfect for making raclette for the holiday season.

Surprisingly, the air fryer can handle the entire production, not just the potatoes and accompanying vegetables. As it turns out, it's perfect for melting cheese when you want to keep it gooey all the way through – no need to invest in a raclette grill. And since it won't actually fry the cheese, you won't have to worry about creating unwanted crust. So fire up the air fryer because it is all you will need to make the perfect appetizer or snack.