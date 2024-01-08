Yes, It's Possible To Pickle Potatoes

Pickles are refreshing and zesty little snacks that come in many shapes and sizes. Whether you like them right out of the jar or cooked into a soup (don't knock 'til you try it), there's no wrong way to enjoy pickles. While cucumbers are the poster child for pickled goods, there are tons of other types of produce that can be pickled. One of the lesser-known is potatoes. Although we typically enjoy smashed, mashed, and baked potatoes, pickled spuds can be an adventurous new way to prepare this timeless food.

Pickling is a preservation method that calls for immersing food in a solution of vinegar, salt, and sometimes sugar, spices, and other flavoring agents such as peppers and garlic. Pickled potatoes are infused with a bright, tangy, and savory flavor profile that's an exciting departure from other traditional methods for cooking potatoes. Because they are gently boiled before the pickling process begins, pickled potatoes are soft and tender on the inside but delicately crunchy and well-structured on the outside.

Like pickled anything, pickled spuds are versatile and can be infused and customized with your favorite flavors, ensuring you'll never have a bland or uninspired batch.