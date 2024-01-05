When Is Fermented Garlic Honey Unsafe To Eat?

Nothing on your kitchen counter will cure what's ailing you quite like a jar of fermented garlic honey. Not only is this condiment tasty in salad dressings or on toast, but it's also a virus-killing, gut-healing, antioxidant powerhouse. However, as with all fermented foods stored outside the fridge — especially those that contain garlic — there can be some risks if they're not handled correctly. It can be unsafe to consume garlic honey that hasn't been kept in a cool, dry place, and — just like all honey — it poses a danger for infants. When determining if your fermented garlic honey is safe to eat, ensure you've fermented it correctly. Then, use the evidence of your senses.

You might think that fermented garlic cloves, which have taken on a bluish or greenish hue, might be unsafe to eat, but that's not the case; they are a perfectly safe by-product of the fermentation process. Instead, look for irregularities such as crystallization or cloudiness — these can be an indication that there's moisture in your mixture, which could pose a risk for potential contamination. Also, keep an eye (and nose) out for off smells, the presence of mold, or a mushy or slimy texture – these are all signs that things are not well with your fermented garlic. You should be able to notice them right away.