Fermented Garlic Honey Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen. Here's Why

When making fermented garlic honey, first and foremost, you must work with sterile tools and jars. It's important to inhibit mold and bacterial growth during the fermentation process. (It's not complicated: Just pour boiling water in your jar to kill any lingering bacteria before filling it.) It's important to keep your fermenting garlic honey at room temperature for three or four weeks; storing it in the fridge may ruin fermentation. Be sure that every clove is completely submerged in honey, less you run the risk of contamination. As your garlic honey ferments, it will become thinner in consistency, and during the process, you will see little bubbles — this is how you know your garlic honey is thriving. It's also important to release the gas, or "burp" the honey, periodically to make sure your jar doesn't explode. Once your honey doesn't require burping, you'll know it's ready to enjoy.

When it's time to consume the fermented garlic honey, you can simply eat a spoonful as often as you like. Alternatively, you can enjoy this potion in a mug of tea — just add as much as you would to sweeten your tea normally, and enjoy a little extra boost from the fermented garlic. You can incorporate fermented garlic honey into salad dressings or drizzle on your morning toast. Anywhere you'd use regular honey, you can sub in this magical elixir.