The Game-Changing Ingredient Angie Mar Adds To Her Burgers

Angie Mar previously shared her recipe for the caramelized onions with The Mercury News. When it comes to choosing the right wine, she suggests using a cabernet, though any red will be sufficient — so long as the quality of the wine isn't bad. She begins by pre-cooking white onions until soft. Then, the wine is added to continue the caramelization process.

According to the caption if the Instagram Reel, the caramelization process is slow. It takes Mar about 8 hours to achieve the quality she desires for the condiment. Fortunately, a larger batch of onions can be prepared at once — the chef claims they'll stay fresh in the fridge for up to five days.

As the onions caramelize and the red wine reduces, the veggies will take on the deep flavors of the fermented fruit to become slightly sweet. Texturally, the onions may feel a little jammy. When using them as a burger topping, though, this may be beneficial for keeping them together under the bun. Additionally, the color of the wine will tint the onions, too, which take on an almost burgundy hue.