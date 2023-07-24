The Reason You Shouldn't Cheap Out On Wine For Cooking

Cooking with wine can elevate a dish from meh to marvelous. But if you're reaching for the cheapest bottle on the shelf, you might want to reconsider. Here's why: Cheap wine typically comes with cheap flavors that'll infuse into your food. And let's be real, no one wants their dish to taste like what's on the bottom shelf at the liquor store.

If you wouldn't drink it, why would you want to cook with it? Cheaper varieties of wine often lack the depth and complexity of finer labels and are made using different techniques that can result in sterile, flat, and sugary notes that will dull the bright flavors of your dish. When cooking with wine, you want to enhance the natural flavors of your ingredients, not mask them. So, while it may seem like a smart money-saving tactic to use that $5 bottle of vino, it could be the downfall of your culinary masterpiece.

Remember, a good meal is worth the investment. So the next time you're at the store, don't just grab the cheapest bottle you can find. Think about the final result and invest in a wine that will enhance the flavor and texture of your dish. But if you're on a budget, don't worry. We're not saying you need to go out and buy the most expensive bottle on the market. There are plenty of great, reasonably-priced wines that can enhance the flavors in your dish without breaking the bank.