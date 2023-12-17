A Guide To Crisco And How You Can Use It

Crisco has been found in America's kitchens for more than a century. Debuting in June 1911, Crisco is now ubiquitous in American culture — so much so that, over the decades, its name has been attached to everything from home cooking to LGBT disco clubs. Growing up, the familiar blue can was ever-present in our kitchen pantries and remains so as an adult.

Despite pushback against Crisco in recent years, it remains a household staple in the U.S. In 2020, more than 90 million Americans used it at least once. Even with price increases due to the ingredients rising in cost, sales remain strong. Per an earnings calls from parent company B&G Goods Inc., while total sales in the second quarter of 2023 dropped 7% year-over-year, this came on the heels of a 23% increase for the same period the previous year.

The value of the brand was proven in 2020 when B&G Foods Inc. acquired Crisco from J.M. Smucker Co. for $550 million. But what exactly is this substance that a company was willing to pay more than half a billion dollars for? And what is it best used for? We researched the history of Crisco, what's inside it, how it compares to similar baking products, and more to put together the ultimate guide to Crisco.