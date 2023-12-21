The Brand That's Likely Behind McDonald's Iced Coffee Syrups

When it comes to the inner workings of McDonald's, the chain's former Manager of Culinary Innovation, Mike Haracz, is always happy to share some insights via his TikTok page. In response to a question regarding what kind of caramel syrups McDonald's uses in its famous iced coffees, Haracz claimed the restaurant uses DaVinci brand syrups, along with its own proprietary brand of flavoring agents.

According to The Columbian, there appears to be some truth to this claim. Back in 2016, McDonald's began using DaVinci Gourmet syrups in iced coffee drinks within 138 locations throughout Washington and Oregon. While it's not clear whether the fast-food chain used these syrups in other states, the collaboration does support Haracz's assertion. Also, a McDonald's ad posted to Facebook in 2017 featured DaVinci Gourmet-branded McCafe beverages, which were available at the chain's Tumwater, Washington location. There's even a DaVinci hot chocolate currently featured on the McDonald's website, although its availability is not totally evident.