McDonald's Is Officially Getting Rid Of Its McCafé Bakery Items

If you often enjoy breakfast from McDonald's, you may want to act fast to savor the chain's pastries. As reported by TODAY.com, the company will be discontinuing its McCafé Bakery lineup and stopping production of its three menu items. Say goodbye to the apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls. The news was first leaked on Instagram on July 7, then confirmed by McDonald's. The change will take effect beginning July 15, though availability may vary by location. The three baked goods were first introduced in October 2020 and were complementary to the fast food chain's coffee options for an on-the-go breakfast, though they were available for purchase all day.

The apple fritter was made with cinnamon and apples, fried, and coated in a layer of icing. The blueberry muffins were advertised as having a fluffiness and flavor from real fruit finished with a streusel crumb topping. The cinnamon roll featured cinnamon and sugar folded inside a pastry crust then topped off with cream cheese icing.