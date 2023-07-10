McDonald's Is Officially Getting Rid Of Its McCafé Bakery Items
If you often enjoy breakfast from McDonald's, you may want to act fast to savor the chain's pastries. As reported by TODAY.com, the company will be discontinuing its McCafé Bakery lineup and stopping production of its three menu items. Say goodbye to the apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls. The news was first leaked on Instagram on July 7, then confirmed by McDonald's. The change will take effect beginning July 15, though availability may vary by location. The three baked goods were first introduced in October 2020 and were complementary to the fast food chain's coffee options for an on-the-go breakfast, though they were available for purchase all day.
The apple fritter was made with cinnamon and apples, fried, and coated in a layer of icing. The blueberry muffins were advertised as having a fluffiness and flavor from real fruit finished with a streusel crumb topping. The cinnamon roll featured cinnamon and sugar folded inside a pastry crust then topped off with cream cheese icing.
Fans of the fast food chain had varied reactions
News of the menu items' removal garnered mixed reactions across social media. One disappointed Twitter user called the discontinuation of the cinnamon roll "McDonald's worse[sic] decision in years." Another user tweeted, "They got rid of the apple fritter from McDonald's ... someone please wake me up from this nightmare!"
Over on Instagram, however, commenters reacted more positively to the news. "They're terrible," wrote one user. "Hoping for something decent to replace." Other users commented in support of the removal, hoping the chain might be bringing back the discontinued Cinnamelts or cheese Danishes. Others were hopeful that the extra space could make way for new menu items, like Krispy Kreme donuts or cookies and cream pies.
Customers craving a sweet treat from the fast food chain will still be able to order chocolate chip cookies, apple pies, and various ice cream treats — like milkshakes, sundaes, and McFlurries — after the McCafé Bakery items are gone.