How To Hack A Snickers Iced Coffee From McDonald's

McDonald's may be best known for items like their famous Big Mac burgers and extra crispy Sprite, but recently, coffee lovers have flocked to the golden arches to get their hands on a drink that reminds them of their favorite candy bar. While coffee has been a permanent menu item on the McDonald's menu since the first restaurant opened its doors back in 1955, the McCafe offerings like frappes and cappuccinos didn't hit a majority of stores until the early 2000s. Since then, the fast food chain has earned a following of loyal coffee drinkers who enjoy their sweet coffee products at cheap prices and have found ways to optimize their experience with brilliant coffee ordering hacks.

For those with a major sweet tooth early in the morning, this Snickers iced coffee hack is the perfect beverage to start the day. According to TikTok, you start with an iced hazelnut coffee and add one pump each of chocolate and caramel syrup. You can then add chocolate and caramel drizzles to your drink, and whipped cream if you are craving extra creaminess. Whether or not it actually tastes like Snickers is still up for debate – some fans of the coffee hack swear that a sip of this tastes exactly like biting into the iconic candy bar, while others simply taste a sweet blend of mocha and caramel. Just like any coffee, your experience may vary depending on how precisely it's made, like how heavy-handed your server is with the caramel drizzle.