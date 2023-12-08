Who Needs Butter When You Can Boil Your Corn In Coconut Milk?

How do you like your corn? Grilled? Popped? Steamed? Creamed? There are endless ways to prepare those plump golden kernels, but one method that's easy, efficient, and too often overlooked is boiled corn on the cob.

Boiling corn doesn't require much in terms of cooking chops. You simply bring a large pot of water to a boil, add the corn, cover the pot, and let the whole thing cook for three to five minutes. When the corn is pulled from the water, the kernels should glow a fluorescent yellow and taste sugary sweet.

However, this is beginner-level boiled corn. If you want to elevate your cobs to new heights, then you need to experiment with different cooking liquids and seasonings. And forget about your basic butter-water combination; the best way to add a touch of decadence to your standard corn on the cob is to boil them in rich and creamy coconut milk. By submerging the corn in an aromatic coconut-based broth, you can infuse those kernels with the perfect kiss of nutty sweetness that will bring this side dish to the main stage of your meal.