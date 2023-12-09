We Tried Kraft's Plant-Based NotMac&Cheese To See How It Compares To The Original
According to Future Market Insights, the global plant-based food market is poised to expand three-fold over the next decade, increasing from $11.3 billion to $35.9 billion. This growth is driven by myriad factors, including concerns over animal welfare, environmental impact, food insecurity, and the purported health benefits of eating a diet abundant in fruits and vegetables. Food manufacturers, like The Kraft Heinz Not Company, have been at the forefront in keeping pace with this trend.
Earlier this year, the company introduced plant-based NotCheese slices designed to mimic real dairy cheese slices in taste, look, mouthfeel, and overall properties. Its latest foray into plant-based food products takes on an icon, namely the classic blue boxed Kraft Mac & Cheese that we all know and love, and reinvents it without the dairy, no small feat to accomplish.
Those who grew up consuming the classic have the flavor and texture of Kraft Mac & Cheese etched into their psyches. The idea of anything dairy-free successfully mimicking the real deal seems potentially far-fetched. When offered the opportunity to sample the new Plant-Based Kraft NotMac&Cheese in original and white cheddar flavors, I jumped at it, determined to keep an open mind. I picked up a box of the classic for a side-by-side comparison, factoring in the aroma, texture, and flavor of the new plant-based varieties.
What does the Kraft NotMac&Cheese Original Flavor taste like?
One of the things that makes the original Kraft Mac & Cheese so habit-forming is the slightly salty, sticky, yet creamy flavor and texture that miraculously evolves from a package of bright orange powder when added to the pasta along with milk and butter. The first thing I noticed about the Kraft NotMac&Cheese Original Flavor was that the mock cheese powder to be added to the noodles was white, not orange. This only increased my skepticism about this product.
After cooking the macaroni as instructed, I added plain oat milk and plant butter made with avocado oil. I then dumped in the powdered mock cheese, and much to my delight, the powder turned from white to orange as it began to heat through and melt onto the noodles. It was now the same color as the classic but had a somewhat more liquid texture, clinging less to the noodles and yielding more of a sauce surrounding them. The aroma was oddly sweet rather than savory, like dairy cheese is.
As far as the flavor goes, while I cannot say it was the same as the original, it was flavorful. Its richness mimicked real cheese and was almost luxurious in mouthfeel. The sweetness I detected in the aroma carried through to the flavor, which was unusual but not off-putting. It was also a hint saltier than the original. I'd call it a success, even if it is markedly different in many ways.
What does the Kraft NotMac&Cheese White Cheddar Style taste like?
I prepared the Kraft NotMac&Cheese White Cheddar Style similarly to the original, using oat milk and plant butter. The cheese facsimile powder was white on this flavor, too, but that was logical since it was supposed to be a white cheddar. Like the original, the plant-based cheese created more of a sauce the noodles rested in rather than a coating that clung to them. The aroma was sweet but not quite as noticeable as the original.
Where this variety shone was its flavor. It also had a sweet undertone but was well balanced by the salinity and savory qualities of the mock white cheddar. And I will note that neither of these vegan macaroni and cheese products had a quintessentially gummy or starchy texture that is common with vegan dairy products. They also did not have an odd legume-forward flavor, another complaint I often have with plant-based dairy. It was just good, and I enjoyed every bite I consumed.
Nutrition information for and where you can find Kraft NotMac&Cheese
While precise nutritional information was unavailable for the new Kraft NotMac&Cheese products, a spokesperson for the company indicated that the plant-based cheese is made from a proprietary blend using fava bean protein and coconut oil powder. No artificial dyes are used to obtain the classic orange hue. Precise nutritional information will be included on every box once the products hit store shelves.
The rollout of these new plant-based macaroni and cheese products is anticipated to begin this December and run through early 2024. They will be available in grocery stores from coast to coast. Follow NotCo, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Kraft Heinz on social media to obtain up-to-date information and check the pasta aisle of your local grocery store regularly for availability.
Final Thoughts about Kraft NotMac&Cheese
So, should you be on the hunt for a box of these new Kraft NotMac&Cheese products? Absolutely. While they are not exactly like the real deal, they are delicious. I was particularly fond of the white cheddar-style variety with shells. It was smooth, creamy, luxurious, and was as convincingly dairy-full as the real thing. I would almost be willing to say I preferred it over the original, but don't tell the cows or Kraft.
The only disappointment I felt was not having more in-depth nutritional information available. It would be helpful to know what the mock cheese powders are made from For those with multiple dietary restrictions, allergies, or sensitive tummies. I look forward to finding the products at my local grocery store, where I can do a more in-depth analysis of the ingredients and precise nutritional profile. Strictly based on flavor and overall experience, I'd give this new macaroni and cheese product a solid five stars.