We Tried Kraft's Plant-Based NotMac&Cheese To See How It Compares To The Original

According to Future Market Insights, the global plant-based food market is poised to expand three-fold over the next decade, increasing from $11.3 billion to $35.9 billion. This growth is driven by myriad factors, including concerns over animal welfare, environmental impact, food insecurity, and the purported health benefits of eating a diet abundant in fruits and vegetables. Food manufacturers, like The Kraft Heinz Not Company, have been at the forefront in keeping pace with this trend.

Earlier this year, the company introduced plant-based NotCheese slices designed to mimic real dairy cheese slices in taste, look, mouthfeel, and overall properties. Its latest foray into plant-based food products takes on an icon, namely the classic blue boxed Kraft Mac & Cheese that we all know and love, and reinvents it without the dairy, no small feat to accomplish.

Those who grew up consuming the classic have the flavor and texture of Kraft Mac & Cheese etched into their psyches. The idea of anything dairy-free successfully mimicking the real deal seems potentially far-fetched. When offered the opportunity to sample the new Plant-Based Kraft NotMac&Cheese in original and white cheddar flavors, I jumped at it, determined to keep an open mind. I picked up a box of the classic for a side-by-side comparison, factoring in the aroma, texture, and flavor of the new plant-based varieties.

