Kraft NotCheese Slices Review: Not Bad For A Plant-Based Cheese

With the demand for plant-based products growing exponentially, food manufacturers are scrambling to introduce products to fill this niche market. This was the impetus behind Kraft Heinz joining Chilean-based NotCo to create The Kraft Heinz Not Company. In November 2022, the company launched its first products in Cleveland, Ohio. According to Forbes, "Within just 8 weeks, Kraft NotCheese Slices became the [number one] branded plant-based slices in dollar sales."

Having sampled more plant-based cheese options than we can count, we can confidently say that we haven't discovered too many with the flavor or texture of actual cheese. We also haven't found any that melt the way real cheese does. Most develop an indelible plastic-like consistency that is disappointing at best and offensive at worst. For this reason, we decided to taste test this new product in hopes that our dreams of a legitimately flavorful and pleasant textured plant-based cheese-like product had finally been invented.