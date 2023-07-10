Kraft NotCheese Slices Review: Not Bad For A Plant-Based Cheese
With the demand for plant-based products growing exponentially, food manufacturers are scrambling to introduce products to fill this niche market. This was the impetus behind Kraft Heinz joining Chilean-based NotCo to create The Kraft Heinz Not Company. In November 2022, the company launched its first products in Cleveland, Ohio. According to Forbes, "Within just 8 weeks, Kraft NotCheese Slices became the [number one] branded plant-based slices in dollar sales."
Having sampled more plant-based cheese options than we can count, we can confidently say that we haven't discovered too many with the flavor or texture of actual cheese. We also haven't found any that melt the way real cheese does. Most develop an indelible plastic-like consistency that is disappointing at best and offensive at worst. For this reason, we decided to taste test this new product in hopes that our dreams of a legitimately flavorful and pleasant textured plant-based cheese-like product had finally been invented.
How was Kraft NotCheese developed?
The key to Kraft NotCheese Slices was to recreate melt-ability, taste, and texture using plant-based ingredients that were comparable to animal-based slices. Enter Giuseppe, the Artificial Intelligence program created by NotCo, which is the key to its success. Giuseppe can break down the components of animal-based products on a molecular level. Once these components are analyzed, it researches its database of 300,000 plants for those with similar molecular structures that can be substituted to recreate the look, feel, taste, and properties.
This is where AI and humans join forces. Chefs at NotCo take sample recipes generated by Giuseppe and test them to determine how well they match the animal-based products. Based on the results, feedback is given to Giuseppe, educating it on how to make the product better. Through the process of trial and error and the cooperation of humans and computers, the final product is created.
What does Provolone-style NotCheese taste like?
All the technology is fascinating, but the proof is in the product. The first flavor we sampled was the provolone-style NotCheese Slices. Our initial impression was that these began to crumble before we even got them out of the package. The texture was somewhat dry, and the slices had virtually no aroma. The flavor was relatively muted, with just a hint of umami popping forward after it began to warm a bit on our tongues.
After tasting it straight out of the package, we put it to the ultimate test by using it to make a mock grilled cheese sandwich. The cheese never really melted so much as it slightly softened with the heat. Its flavor was more pronounced when heated, and though it was better than other plant-based cheeses we have eaten, it was just fine. Not great. This was our least favorite of the three flavors we sampled.
What does American-style NotCheese taste like?
The second flavor we sampled was the American-style NotCheese Slices. The best way to describe this product was that it tasted like the powdered cheese mix inside the classic blue box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. It had a somewhat synthetic flavor that was quite salty. Its texture was less fragile than the Provolone style and was more toothsome when you bit into it.
When we subjected this flavor to the grilled cheese sandwich test, we found it to be a marked improvement. These didn't melt either, but they softened more than the provolone. They also had a slightly more perceptible flavor. Again, the aftertaste was a bit plasticky, which isn't dissimilar to real American-style slices. As a result, we ranked this second among the flavors we tried.
What does Cheddar-style NotCheese taste like?
The best variety of NotCheese Slices that we sampled was the cheddar style. These had the most convincing aroma that was redolent of real cheddar. It also had a decent texture that held together well. And from a taste perspective, this tasted like actual cheese.
Where it fell short was in passing our grilled cheese sandwich test. Rather than melting, the slice softened, although perhaps more so than the provolone style. Its flavor was good, but we were still left wanting when it came to that quintessential gooey elasticity of real cheese when it melts in a grilled cheese sandwich. That said, if we were going to buy a plant-based cheese-like product, this is the one we would purchase.
Nutritional information
All three flavors of NotCheese Slices we sampled contained 70 calories per slice. The cheddar and American slices have 5 grams of fat, while the provolone has 6 grams — somewhat lower than their real cheese counterparts. The cheddar style has 170 milligrams of sodium versus 160 milligrams for the American and provolone versions, which is higher than real Kraft Singles.
Where things are markedly different is in the protein and carbohydrate departments. The NotCheese Slices have less than 2 grams of protein, while real cheese has 5 grams. And Kraft Singles have no carbohydrates, whereas NotCheese Slices have 5 grams for the provolone and American styles and 4 grams for the cheddar, clearly reflecting their plant-based ingredients.
Primary ingredients include coconut oil, modified food starch, chickpea protein, maltodextrin, natural dyes, and flavorings. These products are vegan, but we cannot ensure they are gluten-free.
Where can you find Kraft NotCheese and how much is it?
Though we could not locate Kraft NotCheese Slices at a grocery store near us, these are slowly being rolled out for national distribution. Once this has occurred, these plant-based cheeses should become available at all major retail outlets that carry Kraft products.
Kraft NotCheese Slices will likely cost $4.99 per 8-ounce package, although prices may vary by retailer, as they do with Kraft Slices. For comparison, other plant-based slices like Field Roast Chao Cheese Slices and Daiya Cheeze Slices cost between $6.99 and $7.29, making Kraft NotCheese Slices relatively competitively priced in the plant-based cheese product market.
How to best enjoy them
As noted, Kraft NotCheese Slices did not melt as effectively as real cheese. They will soften, however, which is a marked improvement over any other plant-based cheese slice we have sampled.
We felt a bit cheated by the photo on the recipe included in the packaging for a grilled cheese sandwich, which showed cheese that was as elastic and stretchy as the real deal. We even attempted to put the sandwiches in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes after making them to see if this would get the cheese to yield further. It did not. We suspect it would require very high direct heat to melt this cheese completely, such as atop a burger on the grill, under the broiler, mixed into a casserole, or combined stove top into a sauce.
Final thoughts
Were Kraft NotCheese Slices the miracle plant-based cheese-like product it was purported to be? No. Are these the best we have had thus far? Yes. These are a convincing substitute for cheese that works well in a sandwich or a recipe like a vegan macaroni and cheese.
That said, we have some concerns regarding the higher levels of sodium and carbohydrates and lower protein content in these compared with real cheese. And the emulsifiers and stabilizers may be problematic for some. Otherwise, we would enthusiastically recommend these if you need a dairy-free product, whether due to an allergy or wanting to consume fewer animal-based products.