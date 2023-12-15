It's Time You Use Up That Leftover Canned Tuna For Your Next Pizza Night
Are you struggling with what to do with opened cans of tuna hanging around your kitchen? If you're tired of the same-old preparations, it's worth giving tuna-topped pizza a try. While it sounds a bit outlandish, fish on pizza is definitely a thing. For instance, lots of people love anchovies as a pizza topping, as this briny addition pairs perfectly with the cheesy goodness of pizza.
When it comes to tuna specifically, Germans absolutely adore it as a pizza topping. Thunfisch pizza is so beloved in the country that most shops offer it as an option among the more conventional selections. Additionally, commenters on Reddit report that versions of tuna fish pizza can be found in Spain and Italy, proving that the uncommon combination definitely has something going for it.
Unfortunately, you're not likely to find many pizza places in the U.S. that offer canned tuna fish as a pizza topping. This is all the more reason to make the pie on your own, which entails choosing the best ingredients to complement your unique and flavorful dish.
Enjoy a decadent, salty feast for the senses
When it comes to the flavor of canned tuna fish, you have a few options at your disposal. Light tuna tends to have a more potent taste because it's made with two flavorful types of fish, namely skipjack and yellowfin. On the other hand, white tuna contains albacore, which is a good choice if you want a more subtle flavor from your pizza topping.
Both types of tuna mesh beautifully with salty ingredients, including black olives and capers. Like tuna fish, black olives come in a few varieties, each of which will impart its own flavor. Kalamata olives have a fruit-forward yet earthy flavor profile, while Gaeta olives are delightfully tangy. As for capers, they imbue foods with a citrusy brightness while also being quite briny. You don't want to overpower the tuna fish, which should be the star of your pizza, so add these other toppings sparingly to ensure a nice balance between flavors.
Corn and tuna fish on pizza?
If you thought tuna fish was an off-the-wall pizza topping on its own, what about corn? Much like cans of tuna, most homes have a few cans of corn kicking around in the pantry, which means this pizza recipe is as easy as it is tasty. You're also free to use different types of corn according to your taste. For example, sweet corn is a specific type of yellow corn that has a higher concentration of sugar, which is what lends the corn its delectably sweet flavors.
You can also opt for white corn, which features a less potent sweetness when compared to yellow corn. White corn also has a more toothsome texture, which can serve as a nice contrast to the softness of the canned tuna and cheese on your pizza. As for seasoning, fresh basil is the perfect complement to the pleasantly mild flavors of corn and tuna. Basil has a mild, peppery flavor that's tempered by just the right touch of sweetness, making it a wonderful finishing touch for your distinctive yet tasty pizza.