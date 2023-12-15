It's Time You Use Up That Leftover Canned Tuna For Your Next Pizza Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you struggling with what to do with opened cans of tuna hanging around your kitchen? If you're tired of the same-old preparations, it's worth giving tuna-topped pizza a try. While it sounds a bit outlandish, fish on pizza is definitely a thing. For instance, lots of people love anchovies as a pizza topping, as this briny addition pairs perfectly with the cheesy goodness of pizza.

When it comes to tuna specifically, Germans absolutely adore it as a pizza topping. Thunfisch pizza is so beloved in the country that most shops offer it as an option among the more conventional selections. Additionally, commenters on Reddit report that versions of tuna fish pizza can be found in Spain and Italy, proving that the uncommon combination definitely has something going for it.

Unfortunately, you're not likely to find many pizza places in the U.S. that offer canned tuna fish as a pizza topping. This is all the more reason to make the pie on your own, which entails choosing the best ingredients to complement your unique and flavorful dish.