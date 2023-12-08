What Are The Classic Spices For Mulled Wine?

Mulled wine is a holiday classic, and while there are many variations for this beloved beverage, there seems to be a consistent throughline in every recipe you'll find — the spices. Traditional mulling spices consist of cinnamon, clove, and star anise. Sometimes you'll find mulling spice blends that also include cardamom, ginger, peppercorns, and/or allspice.

Each of these additions bring their own uniqueness and depth to the flavor profile of mulled wine and can be used interchangeably or all at once depending on personal preference. You'll find these spices used in other things like baked goods and teas as well. But whatever their application, it's well-known that this spice combination is deeply connected to the holiday season.

Whether you're preparing a comforting mulled wine recipe, or baking a batch of spiced Christmas cookies for your next holiday party, chances are you'll have some variation of this medley on hand. After all, classics become classics because they're reliably good; people don't pass down traditions and practices if they don't work. So, why have spices like cinnamon, clove, and star anise left such a lasting impression? The answer is a little more scientific (and a tiny bit more magical) than you might think.