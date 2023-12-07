Here's The Dish That Won White Castle's 2023 Slider Showdown

White Castle created the first modern fast food hamburger (even if they weren't technically the first fast food chain), and they've continued growing on that legacy with a new contest, launched in the summer of 2023, that sought to find a creative recipe providing the best take on their iconic sliders. We now know the first-ever winner in the White Castle Slider Showdown contest.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the victor is a professional chef named Yoshiharu Sogi of Sonoma, California, who wowed the White Castle judges with a surprisingly refined slider dish he calls the French Sliders Brunch that offers a delightful mixture of breakfast flavors.

According to a press release, Sogi and his wife (owners of a catering business) have long been White Castle fans and often bring sliders to potluck parties so he's no doubt logged time playing with creative preparations. For his grand prize, Sogi wins a year's worth of free White Castle sliders, along with plenty of merch and a trip to White Castle's home office in Ohio.