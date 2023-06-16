White Castle's Slider Showdown Is Offering A Year Of Free Sliders To The Winner
While Joey Chestnut might have earned a record for eating 103 sliders in a single sitting, one lucky person could be enjoying free sliders from White Castle for an entire year. As Adam Richman announced on social media, America's original fast food restaurant is asking its loyal customers to put their culinary creativity to the test in the White Castle Slider Showdown — only this challenge is about recipe creation, not impressive feats of burger consumption.
Open through September 4, the recipe contest encourages aspiring chefs to share their slider transformation recipes on social media using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging White Castle. According to Richman's TikTok video, the recipes will be judged on taste appeal, video quality, overall presentation, and originality. The recipe submissions, which have to include a minimum of six beef sliders, should put all that "craveativity" on display. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, feels that the culinary contest is meant to celebrate the sliders' versatility. While that Crave Case might curb the munchies, there are plenty of tasty opportunities to take the chain's tiny burgers beyond the box.
The prize includes free sliders for a year, special recognition, and other swag. It does not guarantee acceptance into the Cravers Hall of Fame, but it could earn the winner a place in White Castle lore.
What type of recipe could win White Castle's Slider Showdown?
Since the winner of White Castle's Slider Showdown will receive a year's worth of free sliders, the potential winning recipe needs to stand out in a crowd. Given that White Castle and one of its judges, Adam Richman, have presented creative slider transformation recipes in the past, the new submissions might need to look outside the bun. Sorry, but this contest is not the time to repurpose that White Castle Stuffing recipe.
@whitecastle
🚨Calling all Cravers 🚨Create your signature Slider Showdown recipe, tag us in your video, and you could win a yearâ€™s worth of Sliders and much, much more! #SliderShowdownContest Â NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest ends September 4, 2023, at 11:59:59 P.M. EST. Complete Official Rules at link in bio. Contest is sponsored by White Castle Management Co.
As part of White Castle's retail division's 35th anniversary, Richman shared three recipes, Slider Lasagna, Slider Scallion Pancakes and Afternoon Tea with Sliders. Each dish was simple but big on taste. For the current recipe contest, submissions need to be bigger, bolder, and definitely creative. Sure, that lasagna recipe might be better than most, but it's not necessarily a shoe-in to win the big prize.
Since the contest is an open forum on social media, FoodTok might want to really think out of the box for this recipe creation. Savory recipes, like a slider waffle or a breakfast casserole, seem like obvious choices. Perhaps there's a curious creator who can devise a White Castle Slider dessert. That recipe could possibly win over even the most ardent critic. With any luck, the winning entry will be shared so that everyone can get a taste of the inspired slider creation.