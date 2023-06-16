White Castle's Slider Showdown Is Offering A Year Of Free Sliders To The Winner

While Joey Chestnut might have earned a record for eating 103 sliders in a single sitting, one lucky person could be enjoying free sliders from White Castle for an entire year. As Adam Richman announced on social media, America's original fast food restaurant is asking its loyal customers to put their culinary creativity to the test in the White Castle Slider Showdown — only this challenge is about recipe creation, not impressive feats of burger consumption.

Open through September 4, the recipe contest encourages aspiring chefs to share their slider transformation recipes on social media using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging White Castle. According to Richman's TikTok video, the recipes will be judged on taste appeal, video quality, overall presentation, and originality. The recipe submissions, which have to include a minimum of six beef sliders, should put all that "craveativity" on display. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, feels that the culinary contest is meant to celebrate the sliders' versatility. While that Crave Case might curb the munchies, there are plenty of tasty opportunities to take the chain's tiny burgers beyond the box.

The prize includes free sliders for a year, special recognition, and other swag. It does not guarantee acceptance into the Cravers Hall of Fame, but it could earn the winner a place in White Castle lore.