What's The Difference Between Deviled Crab And Crab Cakes?

As any trueborn son of Maryland can tell you, crab is no laughing matter. There are tons of different kinds of crabs we eat — blue, Alaskan king, snow, stone, Dungeness — and just as many different preparations for crab meat. Sure, sometimes you just crack them open and eat them (this is the entire principle behind the popularity of crab feasts and the reason people love crab legs). Still, you can also use the sweet, delicious crab insides for other dishes requiring a more complex preparation.

The most obvious one is a dish you've doubtless heard of and most likely tried: crab cakes. But that's not the only one even in the same family of dishes — there's also the similarly prepared deviled crab. So, what's the difference between these two crustacean meals? There are several, but they all result from the same origin point: How you're supposed to eat them.