The Crushed Beer Can Hack For A Less Messy Taco Night

If taco nights are a mainstay in your household, you know first-hand how messy the eating experience can often be. It's not always easy keeping the taco shell upright between bites, which can cause you to lose some of the tasty fillings to gravity. Fortunately, there's an ingenious hack you can employ with an object that you probably have in your refrigerator right now. Simply take an empty beer or soda can and crush it so there's a divot in the center. Now you have the perfect contraption to hold your taco, thereby sparing you a mess. It's a method championed by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, who posted about the clever culinary solution on Facebook.

Metal taco holders are definitely a thing, and many are reasonably priced. However, aluminum cans are ideal for holding individual tacos, and you won't need to worry about running out when you have friends or family over for dinner. There are also other neat tricks using your crushed can taco holders to keep your next Taco Tuesday free of messes.