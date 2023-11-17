Elevate Taco Night With A Mess-Saving Tortilla Trick

Taco night is a beloved tradition, no matter what tasty taco recipe you choose to whip up. But it is hard to avoid the annoyance of filling spillage. The very nature of a taco invites us to stuff the shell to the brim with juicy meats, fresh herbs, and a medley of toppings. When it overflows, we're faced with the choice of either scaling back our enthusiasm or accepting the messy consequences.

Here's a solution that's as clever as it is simple: Place a soft tortilla on your plate beneath your traditional hard shell taco. This soft tortilla acts as a safety net, catching any fallen fillings during eating. Now, every dropped morsel is not a loss but an addition to a bonus taco waiting to be enjoyed. Load it up with extras or keep it as is; either way, you've got a mess-free path to double the tacos and double the fun. This tactic changes the game for avid taco lovers, allowing the indulgence of a fully stacked taco with none of the cleanup worries.