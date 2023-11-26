It Turns Out Costco's Apple Pie Isn't Made In-Store

If Costco is your go-to destination for pies during the holiday season, you should know that not all the chain's baked goods are made fresh in the store. In a recent Reddit thread, a commenter claiming to work at the Costco bakery shared some disappointing news. It's true that some of Costco's beloved pies are made on-site, but apple pie is apparently not one of them. While shoppers can rejoice in the fact that both the pumpkin and pecan pies are freshly made at the store, it seems that apple pies arrive at various locations frozen.

Frozen apple pies are allegedly gussied up by bakery staff, who add the lattice decoration and sprinkle the top with sugar. Along with enhancing the visual appeal of the pie, this step also ensures a sweet, crunchy texture on the crust. Most people prefer a fresh baked pie, but the frozen status of Costco's apple variety does not deter shoppers one bit. As stated by one person, "Picked up the apple pie while family was visiting the past weekend. It lasted 2 days. 10/10 would eat again."