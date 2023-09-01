It's Official: Pumpkin Pie Is Back At Costco

Bright, zesty summer flavors have been replaced by warm, comforting spices. To shoppers' delight, Costco pumpkin pie is back in the bakery. Although some people questioned the Christmas trees illuminating the decor aisle, the return of the iconic dessert had many people jumping for joy.

Several eagle-eyed Costco shoppers spotted the dessert in their local bakery section. Generally, the pie returns around September 1, but this year it hit the shelf in late August. Maybe some people will be swapping the apple pie for pumpkin at their end-of-summer barbecue?

Since 1987, Costco has been selling the seasonal pie. While the Costco Pie fan Facebook page showed one guest buying over 90 pies during the holiday season, it's more than just the dessert's flavor that has people going back for seconds and thirds. The low price tag of $5.99 cannot be beat, and comments on social media abound that you couldn't even make a pie this size at home for that little cost.

Although the pumpkin pie returned before the official start of fall, it can be assumed that the dessert will be around for a few of months. It would be surprising if the traditional Thanksgiving dessert disappeared before the turkeys hit the table.