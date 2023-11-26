Martha Stewart's Waste-Free Hack For Delicious DIY Salad Dressing

It can feel impossible to get that last drop out of a condiment bottle, no matter how hard you try. Reaching into a glass jar for those remnants of peanut butter or jam often leaves you with nothing more than a morsel stuck to a knife. Well, not every empty condiment bottle should be thrown directly into the trash, those last bits lost in a landfill forever. It just doesn't seem right.

Luckily, there are a few different ways to get those final little pieces of spread out of the jar, and Martha Stewart herself endorses one particular trick that can save your leftover mustard. To get the last scrapings out of a bottle of mustard, she suggests you try using it as a vessel to make a delicious DIY salad dressing.

It all begins with that near-empty bottle of mustard. Unscrew the cap and pour in whatever you like best to make salad dressing in a flash. From olive oil to lemon juice, the choice is up to you. Once you've assembled everything, pop the cap back on and shake. Suddenly, violà! You have a fast and easy-to-make salad dressing ready to use, and you're not wasting a drop of your favorite mustard either.