Hot Honey Is The Sweet And Spicy Ingredient For Elevated Cornbread

Some foods serve as a beautiful blank canvas fit for delicious toppings. A sunny plate of cornbread is one appetizer that fits that bill. On its own, cornbread is moist, sweet, and perfectly crumbly at the edges. It's almost like it should be considered the dessert of the bread category. Still, it tastes even better when topped with a simple slab of butter, a pat of jam, or whatever other spreads that a creative chef comes up with.

One of the best ways to enjoy cornbread is to top it with an ingredient that will enhance its innate sweetness. One of the best ways to do that? Bring something spicy into the mix. This will introduce balance and complex flavors to this otherwise one-note side.

To truly complement a cornbread's flavors while introducing a little something new into the mix, try using hot honey in lieu of traditional honey. A simple infusion of honey and chile peppers, this ingredient is equally sweet and spicy and those competing flavors make for a truly elevated dish. The honey brings even more moisture into the cornbread, and the red pepper flakes pack in a subtle punch of heat. It's no wonder that many foodies find this combination so appealing.