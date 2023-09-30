Hot Honey Is The Finishing Touch Your Smashed Potatoes Need

Smashed potatoes are a delightfully starchy side that appeals to folks with different potato preferences. There are softer bits inside for those who like their potatoes on the mushy side, and plenty of crisp edges for the ones who need a bit of crunch in their meals. As for seasoning these potatoes, they'll take almost any potato-friendly flavor you throw at them. Gravy? Sure. Herbs? Pile them on. What about hot honey? Now that is the finishing touch smashed potatoes need.

Smashed potatoes are relatively easy to make, especially considering the outsized impression they'll make on your guests. Simply pre-cook a bunch of potatoes (usually skin-on spuds of the starchy variety), then smash them gently with a flat, heavy object so that they're somewhat flattened but still hold together. From this point, they can either be cooked in a frying pan or roasted in the oven until the edges get crispy.

As for what exactly hot honey is, the clue is in the name. It's honey that has been infused with chili peppers, giving the sweet stuff a good kick of spicy. Drizzling hot honey on smashed potatoes adds textural and flavor contrasts that will leave folks begging for more.