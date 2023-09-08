The Common Temperature Mistake To Avoid When Cleaning Pots And Pans

Caring for your kitchen cookware is more than important, it's crucial. The better you take care of your cookware, the better it will take care of you. From brass pans to stainless steel ones to cast iron pans, it's important to know the proper steps for maintaining your cooking vessels. One of the things they always tell you is to make sure you don't let pots and pans sit for hours, specifically when they are still dirty from using them to cook.

In general, this is good advice, but there are limits to it. While you definitely shouldn't let your pots and pans soak for hours, you also shouldn't wash them while they're still hot. Washing them while they are still hot can potentially ruin them. Thermal shock is the scientific process behind the damage that hot pots and pans can experience if they are washed while they are still hot.