Despite the complexity that it adds to its dishes, the sauce couldn't be simpler. After reducing 1 cup of apple cider for about 10 minutes in a pan on the stove, add around ⅓ cup of heavy cream and let it thicken for a couple of minutes. Don't forget to add a pinch of salt to the heavy cream. Just a little salt enlivens sweet flavors, making them more prominent and vibrant.

This simple combination alone offers plenty of flavor, but you don't have to stop there. Savory herbs, like rosemary or thyme, add an aromatic quality and earthy flavor. The acidity of a splash of lemon juice brightens the sauce's flavors, and a little heat from cayenne pepper packs a punch.

Any of these ingredients are easy to pick up at the grocery store, especially around the holidays, when apple cider is popular and in season, but if you are willing to invest a little more time, you can take the sauce up a few notches with your own refreshing homemade apple cider. As a bonus, you'll be able to enjoy a few sips of whatever you don't use for the sauce.