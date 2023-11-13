Warm Apple Cider Dressing Is The Perfect Pairing For Fall Salads

Autumn and its chilly, crisp weather provides countless cooking opportunities. One of these is the opportunity to change up your salad game by trading in summer's cool, refreshing vegetal elements for warm, roasted varieties. It's the time for sweet butternut squash and cranberries, earthy Brussels sprouts, and peppery arugula, dressed with the apple-y tartness of a warm apple cider vinaigrette. Cozy combinations like these will highlight and perfect any number of fall salad preparations.

There are several different recipes for apple cider dressing, certainly not all of them warm. In essence, the process boils down (sometimes literally) to creating a canny, balanced combination of bitter, sweet, savory, and salty. What's enviable about this rendition is the combination of apple cider (or juice) along with apple cider vinegar, providing a spectrum of apple essence ranging from sweet to sour. Since most vinaigrettes, like many salad dressings, are emulsions — that is to say, they're a temporary blend of two ingredients that don't like to combine — a good apple cider dressing will also contain oil. (To this point, you can seek out a better match than a high-quality, fruity olive oil, but you probably won't succeed.) But what's up with the warm part?