The Secret Ingredient For The Most Refreshing Homemade Apple Cider

Apple cider is a pretty straightforward drink, right? While making apple cider is a relatively simple process, there are actually over 7,500 types of apples, which makes it hard to know which apple works best in a maple syrup-kissed batch of apple cider. As much as we wish we could give you a direct answer, the bottom line is that it depends on your own unique tastes.

Fuji, Honeycrisp, and Golden Delicious varieties will give your maple syrup apple cider an ultra-sweet taste, so if you're in the mood for a dessert beverage, opt for these sugary little delights. If you're looking for something tart to contrast the sweetness of the maple syrup, consider using Granny Smiths or Braeburn apples. For an aromatic twist, pick up some McIntosh or Cortland apples to give your comforting apple cider a fragrant finish.

When it comes to selecting which maple syrup to use, there are four grades to pick from, which means you don't have to sift through a list of thousands of varieties. Between golden, amber, dark, and very dark grades, you'll want to select the one that suits your preferred strength of maple flavor. Golden maple syrup offers a mild, delicate flavor while amber grades are slightly more robust, giving you that familiar maple flavor. But if you want a hefty maple punch — opt for dark or ultra-dark grades.