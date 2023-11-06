The Secret Ingredient For The Most Refreshing Homemade Apple Cider
Although apple cider is a quintessential autumn beverage, its full-bodied flavor is timeless. Rich and bold, apple cider is equal parts tart and refreshing, giving regular apple juice a run for its money. As much as we love a simple apple cider recipe, sometimes we like to jazz up this fruity fermented beverage with an everyday pantry staple — maple syrup.
Maple syrup brings a uniquely sweet and slightly nutty essence to apple cider that elevates its already delectable flavor profile. It imparts a sophisticated warmness to the drink with its delicate hints of caramel, prune, and vanilla that come together to create a sweetness that's gentle and never cloying.
If you're watching your sugar intake or following a diet that calls for lower-glycemic sweeteners, maple syrup is an excellent option. Plus, unlike regular granulated sugar, maple syrup is high in antioxidants, which aids in disease prevention — double win!
Selecting the best ingredients
Apple cider is a pretty straightforward drink, right? While making apple cider is a relatively simple process, there are actually over 7,500 types of apples, which makes it hard to know which apple works best in a maple syrup-kissed batch of apple cider. As much as we wish we could give you a direct answer, the bottom line is that it depends on your own unique tastes.
Fuji, Honeycrisp, and Golden Delicious varieties will give your maple syrup apple cider an ultra-sweet taste, so if you're in the mood for a dessert beverage, opt for these sugary little delights. If you're looking for something tart to contrast the sweetness of the maple syrup, consider using Granny Smiths or Braeburn apples. For an aromatic twist, pick up some McIntosh or Cortland apples to give your comforting apple cider a fragrant finish.
When it comes to selecting which maple syrup to use, there are four grades to pick from, which means you don't have to sift through a list of thousands of varieties. Between golden, amber, dark, and very dark grades, you'll want to select the one that suits your preferred strength of maple flavor. Golden maple syrup offers a mild, delicate flavor while amber grades are slightly more robust, giving you that familiar maple flavor. But if you want a hefty maple punch — opt for dark or ultra-dark grades.
Additional ingredients for apple cider
Introducing maple syrup into your favorite homemade apple cider recipe is a great addition as it is, but if you want to include a few extra flavors, we've got you covered on some crave-curbing complementary pairings.
For starters, you can never go wrong with cinnamon, which adds cozy and spicy notes to the cider, enhancing the overall complexity of the flavor. On the other hand, nutmeg contributes to a subtle, nutty aroma that, when used sparingly, harmonizes with the drink's sweet and fruity flavors. Fresh or ground ginger adds a zesty and fiery kick to the cider, boosting its depth and providing a contrast to the sweetness of both the apples and maple syrup. A dash of vanilla extract can bring a creamy, perfumey essence that will bring out the maple flavor in this one-of-a-kind cider.
Consider spiking your maple apple cider with bourbon, whisky, or dark rum for an added layer of intoxicating warmth and complexity, or use the cider as a base for fall-inspired apple cider mimosas. Whichever way you choose to make your maple apple cider, have fun with it!