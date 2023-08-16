How To Clean An Electric Stovetop And Eliminate The Gunk

Some electric stoves are easier to clean than others, depending on their design. If your stovetop has drip pans and raised burners, you'll need to remove and clean them separately. Generally, it's best to remove the grease with dish soap and water or natural ingredients, such as baking soda or vinegar. (Some people use specialized products, such as the Weiman Cooktop and Stovetop Cleaner, but that's a matter of personal preference.)

First, use a damp cloth to wipe away any loose crumbs and food particles from the stovetop. Remove the coils and drip pans, scrub them with a soft toothbrush, and then wipe them with a damp cloth or dish sponge soaked in white vinegar. Another option is to crank the heat to high (before removing the coils) for up to three minutes to burn off food debris. Let the stove cool, take the burners out, and wipe off any remaining residue as described above.

Last, mix a half cup of baking soda with water to make a thick paste. Apply it to the stovetop and burners, leave it for 20 minutes, and then remove it with a damp cloth. Alternatively, use a mixture of baking soda and white vinegar or lemon juice to get rid of dried grease and tough stains. A plastic scraper will do the trick, too, but use it with caution to avoid scratching your stovetop. When you're done cleaning, wipe the surface with a clean, dry cloth.