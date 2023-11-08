We Tried Panda Express X Hot Ones' Blazing Bourbon Chicken And It Wasn't As Spicy As We Feared

Earlier this year "Hot Ones," of YouTube and hot sauce fame, collaborated with Grubhub to open an NYC pop-up restaurant. Lately, the brand has been on fire and is now back at it again, this time collaborating with Chinese fast food giant Panda Express to bring a spicy new chicken dish to the menu. Panda's new Blazing Bourbon Chicken combines Southern American tradition with Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken, all amped up by the inclusion of "Hot Ones" spiciest sauce, Last Dab Apollo.

I went to the Panda Express X Hot Ones unveiling event in New York City and was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try the new Blazing Bourbon Chicken. The theme of the night was bourbon and spice. Elevated takes on Panda Express appetizers and desserts were served in addition to the night's signature cocktail made from bourbon, blackberry puree, lemon juice, honey, and club soda. It was a sweet and fruity way to begin a meal that would go on to bring the heat.

